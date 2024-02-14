Water shortage in Tamale due to harmattan conditions - Ghana Water Limited

Ghana Water Limited (GWL)

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has revealed that the water scarcity situation in the Tamale metropolis has worsened due to the prevailing harmattan weather conditions in the northern part of the country.

Stanley Martey, the Director of Communications at GWL, explained that the dry weather has led to the drying up of the Nawuni River, exacerbating the challenge.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, raised concerns about the acute water shortage, which he stated has persisted for over two years, causing hardship for residents in his constituency.



Stanley Martey attributed the problem primarily to the dry weather conditions, stating, "Around this time of the year, we are in the dry season, and the levels of the Nawuni River, where we fetch water for treatment, have gone down. When the levels go down, they win alluvial sand, which destroys the quality of the raw water. So, it becomes difficult for us to get water with low turbidity to treat."

In addition to the water scarcity issue in Tamale, GWL will temporarily shut down one of its plants at Kpong, serving the people of Somanya and its environs.



According to Stanley Martey, the shutdown is necessary for the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant. He, however, added that measures have been taken to ensure that there is no water shortage during this period.



"In the last two weeks, we have been planning for this interconnection, and we have informed the areas that will be affected, especially the entire Krobo area. We have been able to work out some 3 million gallons of water more into the system to ensure that we can finish the job within 48 hours to put the plant back into operation," assured Mr. Martey.