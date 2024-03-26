Water supply challenges addressed in Upper East Region border communities

Communities hosting Burkinabe asylum seekers have received solar-powered mechanized boreholes

Communities in the Upper East Region hosting asylum seekers from Burkina Faso have been facing a significant challenge with access to water supply for their daily needs.

Over the past two years, both Burkinabe asylum seekers and residents have been struggling with inadequate water supply, as they compete for water sources in the communities.



To address this challenge, three border communities hosting Burkinabe asylum seekers have received solar-powered mechanized boreholes valued at GH¢440,000.



These communities include Fatega and Kare in the Bawku West District and Kugri in the Garu District. Each borehole is equipped with an overhead tank and extended water points for the use of both asylum seekers and host communities.



The project, funded by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom (UK) High Commission, was executed by Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP) in collaboration with Acting For Life (AFL).

It is part of the Supporting Agropastoralism to reinforce Social Cohesion in the cross-border territories of Ghana and Burkina Faso (SAPSOC 3) initiative.



According to Lukman Yussif, the Director of CLIP, the presence of asylum seekers in the communities has exacerbated existing challenges, including access to water, health facilities, and food scarcity. He highlighted the importance of addressing these pressing challenges to support peaceful co-existence between host communities and asylum seekers.



Alhaji Issah Salifu, the Board Chairman of CLIP, mentioned that aside from providing boreholes, the asylum seekers had requested other livelihood support, which is being considered. He urged host communities to continue living with the asylum seekers on humanitarian grounds to improve bilateral relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso.



Local leaders and officials, including the Assembly member for the Sapeilga Electoral Area and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bawku West, commended CLIP for its intervention, emphasizing the importance of the projects in meeting the communities' water needs for household and economic activities.