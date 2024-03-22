Water treatment plants on River Pra face closure due to pollution

Participants expressed concern over the prioritization of mining activities

During a workshop on water bodies restoration, experts warned of the imminent shutdown of two water treatment plants along the River Pra in the Western and Central regions.

The workshop, held at the University of Cape Coast, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss solutions to the pollution of Ghana's water bodies.



Participants expressed concern over the prioritization of mining activities, particularly gold mining, over the protection of water resources. They highlighted the critical importance of water for life and emphasized the need for urgent action to address the pollution of water bodies.



The workshop revealed the alarming extent of pollution in Ghana's water bodies, with experts noting the presence of Chang fang machines, used in illegal mining activities, along riverbanks.

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) highlighted the impact of this pollution on communities, particularly in the Central and Western regions.



Stakeholders called for stronger enforcement of regulations to curb illegal mining and protect water bodies. They emphasized the need for collective action to preserve water resources for future generations.