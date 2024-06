Kofi Tonto

Source: TIG Post

Government Spokesperson, Kofi Tonto, has admitted that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has fallen short of meeting Ghanaian needs.

Despite acknowledging these failures, he asserts the government is striving to improve.

Tonto highlighted achievements like repairing 12,000km of roads out of 94,000km and called for accountability in politics, urging politicians to admit mistakes, tackle challenges, and seek solutions.



Read full article