We are going to run quality free SHS – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to enhance the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, rejecting claims that he would scrap it.

Speaking at a rally in Binduri, Mahama promised to improve the quality of education by completing abandoned school projects and expanding facilities to eliminate the double-track system.



He also plans to allow schools to manage their own food supplies to ensure better quality.

Mahama emphasized his commitment to investing in education and creating job opportunities, urging voters to support him and his parliamentary candidates in the upcoming election.



Read full article