We are losing our pregnant women to bad roads – Bodi Manhene laments

File photo

The Manhene of Bodi, Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio has decried the poor state of roads in his traditional area.

He described as unfortunate what he described as total neglect, particularly the suspension of cocoa roads which would have been completed by now to enhance the movement of goods and services to improve the lives of people, mostly farmers who feed the nation.



According to him the unfortunate development has forced commercial drivers to ply other routes resulting in the unfortunate death of many pregnant women, who have had difficulty commuting to major health facilities for care and treatment.



Bodi Manhene, who was speaking during an engagement with the former President, when he visited the area as part of his tour of the Western North region, lamented how commuters risk their lives on motor bicycles and tricycles popularly referred to as ‘aboboya’.



"The drivers do not want to ply that route because of how bad it is. Our pregnant women have no alternative. And some have unfortunately died on their way to available health centers," he fumed.

He appealed to John Mahama and the NDC to come to their rescue, if Ghanaians give them the nod in 2024.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has assured that his next, God willing, will ensure the completion of cocoa reads to save lives.



“You are all witnesses to the fact that lots of the cocoa road projects were in the Western North. They said they were auditing the road contracts but nothing has been done since the last 6 years. The next NDC government will ensure you get your fair share of the better roads,” he stressed.