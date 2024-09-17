We can’t vote for a ‘dead goat’ as President – NAPO punches Mahama

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the NPP's running mate, has criticized former President John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, for his past comments referring to himself as a "dead goat."

During a campaign event, NAPO urged voters not to elect a leader who ignored citizens' needs, citing Mahama's handling of the power crisis (dumsor) and unemployment.



He also highlighted the NPP government's achievement of building 111 hospitals, contrasting it with Mahama's pledge to build morgues.

The "dead goat" remark, made by Mahama in 2015, reflected his resistance to strikes and protests ahead of elections.



Read full article