We deserve praise – Roads Minister says Akufo-Addo gov't done so many roads, bridges, drains

Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye has commended the Akufo-Addo government for its extensive road, storm drain, and bridge construction.

During his tour of projects in Greater Accra, he emphasized the ministry's commitment to addressing road issues, inspecting various ongoing projects including those in Ga South and Ga Central Municipalities.



Asenso-Boakye highlighted the government's investment of GH¢300 million in road infrastructure since taking office, urging patience from Ghanaians.

He assured continued efforts to improve road networks, especially in densely populated areas, under the Impact Roads Project, emphasizing the government's dedication to serving all citizens.



