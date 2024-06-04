‘We dine and wine together’ – NPP team member calls for peace among political followers

Political parties urged to abandon the belief that politicians are enemies

Nana Bediako, a member of the NPP Communications Team, has urged followers of Ghana's main political parties to abandon the belief that politicians are enemies.

Speaking on Adom FM’s “Burning Issues,” he highlighted that media banter is often just a façade, and politicians often have friendly interactions off-air.



Bediako pointed out that politicians rarely involve their families in politically charged situations, with many keeping their children abroad for safety.

He emphasized the need for political followers to understand this dynamic and not view politicians as adversaries in real life.



