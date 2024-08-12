We don’t believe our policies alone will deliver heaven for you – Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

Source: 3news

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has renewed hope among Ghanaian youth by urging them to vote for John Mahama for a better future.

At the party’s youth manifesto launch at UPSA, Kwetey emphasized that the NDC’s approach involves partnering with the youth, leveraging their creativity and capacity alongside the party’s policies to drive national transformation.



He criticized current government youth policies like NABCO as ineffective, asserting that the NDC’s focus is on genuine progress rather than mere promises.

Kwetey assured that under Mahama’s leadership, the NDC will prioritize national progress and youth engagement.



