We don’t know where Jojo Hagan who illegally demolished Bulgarian Embassy is – Lands Ministry

A private developer, Jojo Hagan, who illegally demolished the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra in 2017, remains untraceable, hindering legal action.

Hagan later transferred the disputed land to Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, who obtained permits for its development.



A Sole Inquirer recommended sanctions against Hagan, including compensation to the Bulgarian Embassy, but four years later, no compensation has been paid.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources denies government responsibility for the GHS 5.38 million compensation claim, insisting the land wasn't granted by the government and the demolition wasn't conducted by state authorities.



