News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Due to technical challenges we had no option but to reroute GhanaWeb.com to GhanaWeb.live
For an uninterrupted service, please share this new home page: GhanaWeb.live
Share the link with your friends and colleagues
Menu
News
3

'We don’t need them' – Bawku women chant over military intervention after recent shooting incident

Army Officer In Bawku Army Officer in Bawku

Fri, 19 Jan 2024 Source: tigpost.co

A group of women in the Bawku township staged a protest on Friday, alleging brutality by military personnel against residents.

In a video, hundreds of women were observed chanting, “We don’t need them [the military], we want them out.”

The protest was triggered by reported incidents on Thursday evening when soldiers allegedly entered the Bawku township and discharged firearms indiscriminately, leading to casualties.

“We have not been able to verify the number of people that are injured. After the military fired, some of the people have dispersed, and some of them are still there protesting and the injured have been taken to the Vineyard Hospital,” one resident told Citi News in an interview.

The reported incident states that unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, leading to the death of two individuals, with four others sustaining injuries.

Source: tigpost.co