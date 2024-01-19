'We don’t need them' – Bawku women chant over military intervention after recent shooting incident

Army Officer in Bawku

A group of women in the Bawku township staged a protest on Friday, alleging brutality by military personnel against residents.

In a video, hundreds of women were observed chanting, “We don’t need them [the military], we want them out.”



The protest was triggered by reported incidents on Thursday evening when soldiers allegedly entered the Bawku township and discharged firearms indiscriminately, leading to casualties.



“We have not been able to verify the number of people that are injured. After the military fired, some of the people have dispersed, and some of them are still there protesting and the injured have been taken to the Vineyard Hospital,” one resident told Citi News in an interview.

The reported incident states that unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, leading to the death of two individuals, with four others sustaining injuries.



