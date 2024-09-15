We expect an election without bloodshed – NCCE Chair

Addy also warned of potential external threats from violent extremists

Source: 3news

Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), has expressed hopes for a peaceful and successful 2024 election.

Speaking to TV3 on September 15, she emphasized the importance of avoiding bloodshed and casualties, noting that Ghana has robust mechanisms for ensuring election peace.



Addy also warned of potential external threats from violent extremists that could impact democracy.

Her comments reflect concerns following the violence that marred the 2020 elections, which resulted in deaths in Techiman South.



