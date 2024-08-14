We have implemented 88% of our manifesto promises – NPP’s Krobea Asante

George Krobea Asante

George Krobea Asante, Deputy Director of Communication for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that the Akufo-Addo administration has fulfilled 88% of its campaign promises.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show on July 14, 2024, Asante acknowledged that while not all issues have been resolved, the government has addressed the majority of the challenges it identified.

He contrasted this with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming that they fulfilled only 12% of their promises from the 2012 manifesto, questioning their credibility.



Read full article