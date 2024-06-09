We have the men to stabilize the Cedi - NPP Gen. Secretary

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Source: Peace FM Online

The Ghanaian cedi has recently depreciated, impacting prices of goods and services. As of June 9, Forbes.com reported $1 = GHC 14.972961.

On Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua acknowledged the cedi's decline but expressed confidence in the government's ability to stabilize it.

He noted that similar measures were successfully implemented last year and assured that competent officials are ready to address the issue again.



Read full article