We insist that the voter register must be audited – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is insisting that the voter register for the 2024 elections undergo a forensic audit to ensure transparency.

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, called for the audit to be conducted jointly by the Electoral Commission (EC) and party representatives.



However, the EC has rejected the NDC's request for an independent forensic audit, sparking concerns about potential manipulation in the voter transfer system.

The NDC continues to push for the involvement of external experts, with development partners like the UNDP ready to assist, pending the EC's consent.



