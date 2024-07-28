We’ll Prosecute Corrupt Akufo-Addo Appointees-Mahama reiterates

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, has vowed to investigate Akufo-Addo administration appointees involved in corruption if elected.

Speaking at the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, Mahama warned that those implicated in scandals will face legal consequences. He advised individuals preferring to avoid accountability to pursue private business instead of public service.

Mahama assured supporters that all corrupt acts under the current administration would be addressed and promised similar accountability for his future appointees, emphasizing modesty and honesty in public service.



