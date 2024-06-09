We’ll employ young people in the fishing communities to clean the beaches – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has promised to address plastic pollution on Ghana's beaches by employing young people from fishing communities to clean the beaches daily.

He made this promise during an interaction with canoe owners and fisherfolks in Tema, assuring them that his administration will restore the fishing industry to its former glory.



Mahama accused the current government of destroying the fishing business and promised to provide vessels for the Navy to patrol the waters and prevent illegal fishing.

He also vowed to provide incentives for the young beach cleaners and restore the premix and outboard motor prices to the control of chief fishermen.



