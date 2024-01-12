We’ll harness your full economic potential – John Mahama assures Voltarians

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says his next government will put in a deliberate policy to harness the full economic potential of the Volta Region.

According to him, the region which is about beautiful landscapes and natural resources is strategically placed for economic prowess and not only tourism.



“Volta Region is an Important region not only to the NDC but to the country because of the potential it has in terms of contributing to the GDP of our country” – he emphasized.



“We’re not only going to look at the issues of infrastructure. Yes infrastructure is important but in the second coming of the NDC, we must trigger the economic potential of the region so that the people engaged in tourism, agriculture and agribusiness, industry, trade and commerce can earn more money” he added

This he says “is the strategic plan his new government must have for the region”, which is NDC’s stronghold.



Mahama made these remarks when he interacted with party officials at Sagakope as part of his tour of the region.