We’ll no longer entertain attacks on journalists in 2024; we’ll fight the attacks fiercely – GJA

GJA President,Albert Kwabena Dwumfour speaking to the media after the event

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has served notice that the association will no longer entertain attacks on journalists.

He indicated that the GJA was prepared to actively combat attacks on journalists in the coming year.



He condemned the rise in attacks on journalists and media houses.



Speaking at the GJA annual dinner night on Thursday, December 21, Mr. Dwumfour noted that the Association will deploy its strongest weapons, including but not limited to taking legal action, laying down their pens and microphones, and calling for a blackout on entities that attack journalists or institutions.



Meanwhile, he has also called on journalists to be very professional in the discharge of their duties.

He warned that the GJA will not support media houses that engage in unprofessional conduct.



“The GJA does not and will not condone unprofessional conduct. We will not shield or provide cover for deviations from professionalism. We will soon roll out a monitoring mechanism based on which we shall call out media practitioners and institutions that lower the bar of professionalism,” he said.



Mr. Dwumfour announced that the GJA will establish a media monitoring team in 2024 to ensure media sanity.