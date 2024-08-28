News

News
We’ll not sign any peace pact to fold our arms to be killed again without justice – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia criticized the government for not addressing past violence

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the party will not sign a Peace Pact for the December 7 elections under current conditions.

During a meeting with the National Peace Council, he outlined six conditions, including the need for key officials to sign the pact.

Nketia criticized the government for not addressing past violence, including the deaths of MPs and incidents during by-elections, and stressed that justice must be served before the NDC considers signing the agreement.

He vowed that the party will not endorse a pact that could leave its supporters vulnerable.

Source: starrfm.com.gh