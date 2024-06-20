We’ll publish every bid we receive to develop Saglemi Housing project – Oppong Nkrumah

Saglemi Housing Project

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has assured that the government will publish all bids received for the Saglemi Affordable Housing project, ensuring transparency.

Ten local and international companies have expressed interest in the project, which aims to complete the 1,506 partially built housing units.



The government is seeking a private developer to invest in the project due to financial constraints.

The minister emphasized that the process is being carried out in accordance with the law, and all bids, evaluation reports, and contracts will be made public to ensure accountability and confidence in the process.



