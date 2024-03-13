We'll restore the NHIS to fulfill its original purpose – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has pledged to prioritize the restoration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) should the NDC emerge victorious in the December elections.

Expressing dismay over what he perceives as neglect under the current administration, Mahama accused them of failing to support the NHIS, resulting in a decline in its effectiveness.



During an address to church leaders in Tema, Mahama reiterated the NDC's commitment to ensuring the NHIS operates efficiently to offer quality healthcare to all Ghanaians.



He criticized the alleged lack of financial backing from the incumbent government, suggesting that this has caused difficulties for subscribers in accessing healthcare services without additional charges.

Mahama stated, "The basic problem is that the NHIS has almost collapsed. This government is not paying money into the scheme. And once the scheme doesn’t get money, they also cannot pay the facilities for the claims that they make. And so they are forced to charge the patients when the patients come.



For everything else, you have to go outside and pay with cash to get. And so it looks like we are coming back to the cash and carry days. And so what we will do is we will strengthen the NHIS again so that it can give the services that it was designed to give," he added.