We’ll stop 2024 polls if a single name is missing – NDC’s Director of Operations

VotersssScreenshot 2024 09 18 161809.png Ibrahim criticized the Electoral Commission for removing 3,500 names from the register

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Adel Umar Ibrahim, Director of Operations for the NDC Greater Accra Youth Wing, has threatened that the elections will not proceed if any names are missing from the voters' register on December 7.

Speaking on Joy Prime, he emphasized that NDC representatives will closely monitor polling stations to ensure every eligible voter can cast their vote.

Ibrahim criticized the Electoral Commission for removing 3,500 names from the register, attributing the issue to data corruption during a transfer.

He called for another exhibition of the register to verify corrections and warned of chaos if the problem is not resolved.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com