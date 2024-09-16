We must have some level of decency as politicians – Bawumia

Bawumia also defended the NPP’s performance, claiming it has outperformed

NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticized former President John Mahama for using what he calls "insulting language" against the clergy and religious leaders.

Mahama had accused religious figures of hypocrisy for not speaking out against the current government during his campaign in Accra.



Bawumia, addressing supporters in Nsakina, Amasaman, stated that Mahama's anger stems from fears of losing the 2024 election and urged politicians to use respectful language.

Bawumia also defended the NPP’s performance, claiming it has outperformed Mahama's previous government.



