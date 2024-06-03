We need to rescue Ghana from the crisis caused by NPP – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has characterized the 2024 general election as a contest between "Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)."

He asserted that the NDC embodies the will and aspirations of most Ghanaians, thus equating "Ghana" with the NDC.



Mahama emphasized the party's determination to win the election and vowed to resist any attempts by the NPP to rig the results.

Speaking at the funeral of former minister John Tia Akologo, he urged the clergy to preach justice alongside peace, highlighting the need to rescue the nation from the NPP's mismanagement.



