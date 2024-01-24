We ordered 2 trains, not 12 – Ghana Railway Development Authority Clarifies

The modern trains have been ordered from Poland

Contrary to recent media reports suggesting the acquisition of 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, the Ghana Railway Development Authority has clarified that only two contemporary diesel-powered trains have been procured from Poland.

The clarification comes from Yaw Owusu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, who spoke to Citi News.



The procured trains, identified as passenger coaches, are intended to enhance the country's railway transport system. Yaw Owusu explained that these trains will undergo testing on the nearly completed Tema-Mpakadan Railway line, which is approximately 98% finished and is expected to be commissioned in May.

Mr. Owusu specified, "For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 percent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not twelve trains. The first one will be shipped somewhere in the middle of February, and we expect it to be here realistically in March. The 2nd one will be shipped in May, and it will arrive in August, the summertime."