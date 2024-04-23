We’re dying in Lybia; bring us back home – Stranded Ghanaians in Lybia to gov’t

A spokesperson for the group disclosed that several of them are living in deplorable conditions

A group of Ghanaians who are stranded in Lybia have appealed to the government to bring them back home.

The stranded Ghanaians told Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that their lives are in danger and that they are finding it difficult to make ends meet.







A spokesperson for the group (name withheld) disclosed that several of them are living in deplorable conditions.



He told the host of Frontline Kwabena Agyapong that one of them recently sustained burn wounds following a gas explosion and was struggling to survive.



He said some of them have technical and vocational training, which could help them survive should they come back to Ghana.

He noted that they are also malnourished by the conditions under which they live in Lybia.



He added that they engage in manual work, but it is not generating enough for them to survive.



“We were in better health when we left Ghana and came to Lybia. But we have lost weight and are not doing well here. We are appealing to the government to bring us back home. We want to come back home,” he said.



Some of the of the videos they sent to Rainbow Radio also highlighted the struggles they were going through.



“Some of them on the video said, “We are struggling. We don’t have food to eat. We want to come back home. One of our friends called us yesterday, and when we went there, he was in terrible condition. We want to come back to Ghana, and so we are appealing to the government to bring us back home.”

Another said, “We cannot even get water to drink. We have nowhere to sleep. Our condition is terrible. We want to come back home. We need help. We are struggling. Life in Lybia is a struggle. We are unable to survive here. That is why we are appealing to the authorities. Getting food to eat has become a struggle.”



“We work as masons here under terrible conditions. The gloves we wear to work are far more expensive than what we are paid, so why should we waste our time and stay here? If we are in Ghana, I am sure we will be paid better than what we are being paid here.



There is no value or any substantial benefit to working here in Lybia. There are several Ghanaians who have sustained serious injuries in the course of their work.