We’re engaging Cynthia Morrison over her decision to go independent, says Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer for NPP

The NPP’s Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, has revealed efforts to persuade Agona West MP, Cynthia Morrison, to reconsider running as an independent candidate in the December 7 elections.

Morrison, the former Gender and Social Protection Minister, declared her independent candidacy after losing in the NPP parliamentary primary.



Speaking on AsaasePa FM, Gyamfua expressed disappointment over Morrison’s refusal to forgive any grievances and confirmed ongoing attempts to convince her to rejoin the party’s campaign.

Despite multiple calls, Morrison has not yet responded to these appeals.



