News
‘We shall not become the victims of peace’ – Opare Addo on election 2024

George Opare Addo

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, has vowed that the party’s youth will ensure John Mahama’s victory through legal means in the December elections.

Speaking at the Youth Manifesto launch, he described the election as a "revolution of minds" and pledged to protect ballot boxes.

While asserting the NDC's commitment to peace, he warned that the party will respond firmly to any violence.

Opare Addo emphasized that the NDC will not repeat past electoral controversies and is prepared to defend its democratic rights robustly.



Source: onuaonline.com