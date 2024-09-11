We should desist from the politics of insults and insinuations as it can trigger violence – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: 3news

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, has emphasized the importance of a peaceful election on December 7, 2024.

Speaking at an event in Kwapong, Asunafo South District, he urged Ghanaians to protect the peace and unity that have characterized the country’s democratic process.



He called on traditional and religious leaders to spearhead efforts for peaceful polls and advised political parties to focus on policy discussions rather than resorting to violence or insults.

Dr. Prempeh also expressed concern over recent violent incidents in the Ahafo Region and called on security agencies to take firm action against those seeking to disrupt the peace.



