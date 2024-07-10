News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

We use AI technology in our polls-InfoAnalytics to critics

Muna Dankwaa Info AI Musah Dankwa

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

InfoAnalytics Executive Director Musah Dankwa has defended their recent poll showing NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gaining support among first-time voters, while NDC’s John Mahama leads overall.

Dankwa highlighted the use of AI technology to ensure authenticity in responses.

Despite criticism, he asserted the polls' professionalism and their role in reflecting public sentiment.

According to the poll, 80% of respondents have decided their vote, with only 4.8% undecided, suggesting minimal impact from the undecided voters on the election outcome.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com