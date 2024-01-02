We've allocated land for resettlement of the flood victims - Volta regional minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has noted that the government's inter-ministerial committee on the recent Akosombo Dam spillage disaster in the Lower Volta basin has identified some lands for resettlement of the many displaced inhabitants in the affected communities.

The disaster made life unbearable for thousands of locals in the three Tongu districts of the region, mostly children and the aged.



In the North Tongu district alone, over thirty thousand persons have been displaced and currently seeking shelter in public school infrastructures, others have migrated to nearby communities, and some living with their families and friends.



Businesses, schools, homes, farms, and shops were submerged for more than a month. The floodwaters receded the various communities recently.



Many affected residents have raised issues over the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the government's inability to swiftly resettle them.



Speaking at a press soiree in Ho on Thursday, Dr Letsa said the government is done with proceedings with regards to resettlement and that, land has been allocated in the Mepe and New-Bakpa areas for the development.

"We've identified some places in New Bakpa and some places in Mepe for the resettlement".



He added that some international communities and Non-governmental organisations are supporting the government in the realization of the project.



"We're getting support from the United Nations and other organisations including the private sector, the construction sector, and other organisations are helping us".



Education for children in the affected communities was heavily affected, however, Dr. Letsa said the government has resolved educational challenges, and "almost all the children are back to school."



For many residents in the Tongu enclave of the region who were affected by the flood, the disaster has damaged more than the relief items that they've received and the scars will never be forgotten.