We've built infrastructure and hope Ghanaians vote for us to continue - Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has highlighted the NPP government's achievements, including infrastructure and policy improvements, despite ongoing hardships.

He praised recent developments like the commissioning of police housing and emphasized the government's contributions such as Free SHS.



Quartey urged voters to support the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 election to continue these advancements.

He assured that a transition, if necessary, would be smooth.



Read full article