We've created 2.1 million jobs in 7 years - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserted that the Akufo-Addo government has outpaced its predecessors in job creation, citing the addition of 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022.

Speaking at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the government's achievement, stating, "What is probably the most remarkable development in terms of the economy is that our government has created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 notwithstanding the global economic crisis."



He elaborated on the job distribution, mentioning the recruitment of 100,000 additional health workers, 100,000 teachers, and a substantial increase in fire service personnel.



The Vice President emphasized the government's ability to navigate through the global economic downturn, stating, "Clearly notwithstanding the economic crisis, this government has been able to steer the ship of the nation away from catastrophe."

Bawumia underscored the resilience of the economy, citing indicators such as GDP growth, agricultural and industrial growth, trade balance, gross international reserves, and job creation as evidence of the government's successful management.



He also announced plans to unveil a comprehensive Performance Tracker outlining the government's achievements across various sectors and districts in Ghana.