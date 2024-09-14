We’ve identified location of Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo; she’ll be extradited soon – Dep. Attorney General

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has revealed that the government has located Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo, the former CEO of MASLOC, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison but fled abroad.

Speaking on Sompa FM, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah stated that authorities are working with U.S. officials to extradite her back to Ghana.



Sedinam, who left for medical treatment during her trial, never returned and has been moving between the U.S. and London. Once extradited, her sentence will begin.

The government also plans to confiscate her properties and pursue those who posted her bail.



