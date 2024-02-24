We’ve not been employed by YEA – Toll workers association insists

Ghana Toll Workers Association has refuted YEA's claims

Source: CNR

The Ghana Toll Workers Association has denied allegations that the Youth Employment Agency has already hired some former tollbooth workers.

On Thursday, February 22, the Agency declared the recruitment of 282 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), which they claimed included former toll collectors.



However, the Secretary of the Ghana Toll Workers Association, Edward Duncan, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, refuted these claims.



He clarified that the government is currently in the process of hiring some of them and that a number of the former workers were called for interview on Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23.

“It is not true that those 99 have been engaged. What is true is that they have gone for interviews. As to whether they will be employed or not is another matter. They have not been given any form of employment letter.”



“They started (the interview) on Thursday, and even on Friday, so for the CEO to come out and say that they have employed 99 is not entirely true. They have started the process. They have gone for interviews for them to be employed,” he stated.