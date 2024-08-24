We want Justice – Hanna Louisa Bisiw tells National Peace council

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw-Kotei

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw-Kotei, former MP and National Women Organiser for the NDC, criticized the National Peace Council, accusing it of being merely symbolic and not taking meaningful action following the killing of eight people during the 2020 elections.

She condemned the Council for now pushing political parties to sign a peace pact for the 2024 elections without addressing past injustices, stating, "We don’t want peace, we want justice."



Dr. Bissiw also criticized Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Wusu for dismissing the significance of the killings, labeling him a "criminal in suit" for his remarks.

Despite the NDC's reservations, the National Peace Council remains hopeful the party will sign the peace pact ahead of the December 2024 elections.



