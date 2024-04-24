We want to see the full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo

Bright Simons

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has raised concerns over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's remarks regarding the audit report conducted by KPMG on the revenue mobilisation transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Simons emphasized the importance of the President acknowledging the infractions in awarding the SML contracts, especially in light of the observations made in the press statement released by the Presidency regarding the audit.



He also demanded that the President publish the full audit report by KPMG.



"We insist on seeing the full KPMG report. We dispute their claim that any increase in petroleum consumption should be attributed to SML. We demand an open forum to show that the weight of expert opinion in Ghana is against any such claim."



President Akufo-Addo endorsed KPMG’s recommendation to discontinue the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services previously provided to the GRA by SML, as communicated by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, in a press statement on Wednesday, April 24.



The statement also revealed that SML received a total payment of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to the present.