We will also demonstrate against EC if NDC’s request for forensic audit is granted – NPP

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Source: 3news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned it will protest if the Electoral Commission (EC) grants the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s request for a forensic audit of the provisional voters' register.

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah criticized the NDC for demanding the audit without providing evidence.



The NDC held a nationwide demonstration on September 17, 2024, pushing for the audit, citing alleged irregularities.

Koduah warned that the NPP will take to the streets if the EC complies, questioning why the EC would change its position since 2015, when it assured parties of its capability to resolve such issues internally.



