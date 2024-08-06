We will complete Tamne Dam to improve food security, attract youth — Mahama

Mahama criticized the current government’s delay

Source: GNA

Former President John Mahama has vowed to complete the stalled Tamne Irrigation Dam project in the Upper East Region if re-elected.

Launched in 2016, the dam aims to boost year-round farming and create over 5,000 jobs.



Mahama criticized the current government’s delay and promised to revive the project to enhance food security and reduce imports.

Additionally, he plans to set up Farmer Service Centres to support agriculture with resources and credit.



Mahama, touring the Upper East Region, urges voters to back him and his candidates in the upcoming election.



