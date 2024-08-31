We will empower you with valuable skills instead of promoting 24-hour night clubs – NAPO tells youth

NAPO warned that voting for the NDC could lead to economic challenges

Source: 3news

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP's vice presidential candidate, has criticized the NDC's proposal to promote 24-hour nightclubs if they win the 2024 elections.

He argued that this policy reflects the NDC's lack of concern for the welfare of Ghanaians, particularly the youth.



Instead, he emphasized the NPP's focus on empowering citizens through skills development and technical education.

NAPO warned that voting for the NDC could lead to economic challenges and the return of power outages ("Dumsor").



Read full article