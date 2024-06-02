We will resist any attempt to rig election 2024 – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama speaking at the burial mass for the late Ambassador John Akologu

John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that his party and Ghanaians will resist any attempt to rig the 2024 election.

Speaking at the burial mass for the late Ambassador John Akologu Tia in Tongo, he emphasized the NDC's determination to win for Ghana, not just for the party.



Mahama stressed the need to reset the nation from the crises caused by the NPP administration and assured a commitment to a free, fair, and transparent election.

The event was attended by NDC leaders and supporters, honoring the late former MP and Ambassador.



