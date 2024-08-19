News

Wedding couple experience car crash before their big day

Married CoupleScreenshot 2024 08 19 080914.png Remarkably, despite significant damage to their car, the couple emerged unharmed

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: YEN News

A young couple in Techiman experienced a harrowing car crash on their wedding day when their vehicle collided with a truck.

The accident occurred after they swerved to avoid a motor tricycle that crossed their path.

Remarkably, despite significant damage to their car, the couple emerged unharmed.

Their unexpected ordeal quickly turned into a moment of gratitude, with social media users expressing relief and celebrating their safety.

The couple, still in their wedding attire, were seen on the roadside, and netizens reacted with a mix of concern and thankfulness.



Source: YEN News