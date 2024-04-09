Weija DVLA office exceeds revenue target in Q1 2024

The office reported a total revenue of GH¢8,626,620, marking a 6.84% increase compared to 2023

The Weija Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Accra has announced a significant increase in revenue generated during the first quarter of this year, the Ghanaian Times reports.

The office reported a total revenue of GH¢8,626,620, marking a 6.84% increase compared to the same period last year when GH¢8,036,161 was generated. This figure also represents 31.4% of the GH¢27,500,000 target set for the office for the entire year.



Roselyn Ahensah, the Weija Office Manager, shared these figures during a visit by the DVLA Board, led by Chairman Frank Davis. The visit aimed to assess the office's working environment and inspect the ongoing construction of a new office building.



Mrs. Ahensah highlighted that the office had registered 4,802 vehicles, a three per cent increase from the previous year's 4,540 registrations. In the entirety of last year, the office generated GH¢24,955,530 and registered 11,965 vehicles.



Mrs. Ahensah credited the office's success to effective management, communication, and customer service, along with good client relations, media engagement, public sensitization, and hard work. She expressed confidence in exceeding their targets through strategies like collaborating with stakeholders such as the National Road Safety Authority to enhance road safety sensitization.

Despite these achievements, Mrs. Ahensah highlighted the challenge posed by middlemen, known as 'goro boys,' who act as competitors and disrupt operations.



She expressed hope that this issue would be resolved with the completion of the new office, which is currently 70% complete and expected to be handed over in July this year. She advised the public to utilize the new DVLA system and portal to register their vehicles online, avoiding dealing with 'goro boys.'



Mr. Davis commended the office for its achievements and urged staff to continue working diligently. He also urged contractors to expedite the completion of the new office to help eliminate the issue of 'goro boys' and improve overall operations.