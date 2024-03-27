Wenchi Traditional Council enforces monthly funerals, cancels Apoo Festival

Wenchi Traditional Council

The Wenchi Traditional Council, situated in the Bono region, has announced a 14-day moratorium on drumming and noise-making activities within its jurisdiction.

Scheduled from Thursday, March 28, 2024, to Thursday, April 11, 2024, the annual ban aims to facilitate the performance of traditional rituals to appease local deities, as revealed by the Paramount Chief of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, during a press briefing in Wenchi.



During this period, all noisy activities, including burials, final funeral rites, and other events generating noise, are prohibited within the Wenchi Traditional Area, clarified Osagyefo Tabrako.



He cautioned residents to comply strictly with the directive, warning of consequences for individuals or groups found violating the ban.

Additionally, Osagyefo Tabrako announced the cancellation of this year's annual Apoo festival, citing the need for adequate planning to ensure a memorable celebration next year.



In a bid to streamline funeral activities and reduce disruptions, the Wenchi Traditional Council has decided to hold funerals once a month instead of weekly. This new arrangement, scheduled to commence in June, aims to alleviate the burden of frequent travel for bereaved families and citizens living outside the area.