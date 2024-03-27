Wenchi Traditional Council imposes a 14-day ban on drumming and noise-making

Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi

The Wenchi Traditional Council in the Bono region has announced a 14-day ban on drumming and noise-making within its jurisdiction, starting from Thursday, March 28, 2024, to Thursday, April 11, 2024.

This annual ban is a customary practice in the Wenchi Traditional Area to ensure that all rituals are performed to appease their gods.



Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi, made this declaration during a news conference in Wenchi. He emphasized that the ban prohibits activities such as burials, final funeral rites, and other noise-producing events within the traditional area.



The Paramount Chief clarified that this ban includes activities like playing music, singing, drumming, and any form of general noise-making.



Residents of Wenchi were advised to adhere strictly to the directive, with the Paramount Chief warning of consequences for any individual or group that violates the ban. Additionally, Osagyefo Tabrako announced the cancellation of the annual Apoo festival this year.

He explained that while the festival is traditionally celebrated for purification and ridding the community of social evils, this decision was made to allow for proper planning and a more significant celebration next year.



As part of the council's new directives, funerals in the Wenchi Traditional Area will now be organized once every month, starting from June this year, instead of the previous weekly schedule.



This change is aimed at reducing the burden on bereaved families, citizens living outside the area, and the general public, who often have to travel frequently for funeral ceremonies. Osagyefo Tabrako emphasized the council's readiness to enforce these new directives strictly.



