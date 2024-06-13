West African Gas Pipeline Company announces shortage of gas

West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has experienced a decrease in gas volumes available for transportation due to maintenance works by a gas producer in Nigeria.

The producer's facility has been shut down for three weeks, resulting in reduced gas supply to customers in Togo, Benin, and Ghana.



WAPCo claimed the situation was beyond their control but continues to transport gas from the Western Region of Ghana to Tema.

Normalcy is expected to return after the maintenance activities are completed



