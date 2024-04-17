Western Region: Man allegedly murders wife over infidelity in Insusiding

He reportedly went to the farm, struck her head with a club, and continued to beat

A 60-year-old palm wine tapper, identified as Agya Kojo Nimo, from Insusiding near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western Region, is accused of killing his wife, known as Aunty Ama, aged 50, allegedly due to suspicions of infidelity.

The couple had been married for almost two decades and had three children together, Dailyguidenetwork reports.



Their relationship had reportedly been strained by frequent arguments over the husband's suspicions of his wife's infidelity.



Sources indicate that tensions escalated when Aunty Ama returned the drinks given during their customary marriage back to Agya Kojo Nimo's family, indicating she considered their marriage over.



However, she later returned to the marital home, possibly for the sake of their children.



On Thursday, April 11, 2024, Agya Kojo Nimo allegedly carried out the fatal attack. While Aunty Ama was working on the farm harvesting cassava and other crops, he reportedly went to the farm, struck her head with a club, and continued to beat her until she was unconscious and later died.



Afterward, he returned home and attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

Neighbors who heard his cries for help discovered him in distress and rushed him to Bogoso Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.



He confessed to the murder and suicide attempt. The police were informed, and they arrived at the scene, where they found the deceased's body and transported it to the hospital morgue.



An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the murder.



The tragic incident has shocked the community, highlighting the importance of addressing domestic conflicts and the potential consequences of unresolved marital issues.



It underscores the need for greater awareness and support for mental health and conflict resolution in communities to prevent such tragic events. The case also highlights the broader issue of gender-based violence and the need for interventions to protect vulnerable individuals in such situations