Western Region NDC Comms Officer unhappy with recent judgements involving members

National Democratic Congress

NDC's Western Region Communications Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah, has expressed concerns about the impartiality of Ghana's judiciary under President Akufo-Addo.

He claimed that since Akufo-Addo took office, NDC members have consistently received unfavorable rulings, creating fear among party members facing legal battles.



Mensah believed the current judicial environment makes it unlikely for NDC members to win cases.

His comments came after a recent ruling barred NDC's Joana Gyan Cudjoe from acting as Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central Constituency.



Despite this, Mensah remains confident in NDC's dominance in the constituency.



Read full article